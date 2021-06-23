GPL Preview: Asante Kotoko battles Karela United

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko know they cannot afford to drop points on Wednesday afternoon against Karela United at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



The match precedes their blockbuster meeting with Hearts of Oak this weekend and with two hot favourites for the title, level on 53 points, a win for Kotoko against Karela is non-negotiable.



A win can see them topple the Phobians who face resurgent Legon Cities on Thursday.



But if they lose or draw and Hearts win their match, Kotoko's title aspirations will be in danger.



Knowing very well what’s at stake, Mariano Barreto must come up with a strategy that can yield a positive result against Karela United, a side desperate to make history. Currently, third Karela can achieve their highest Ghana Premier League finish this season.



However, they come into the game surrounded by negativity. Their fans physically assaulted Medeama players and staff during the MTN FA Cup derby on Sunday.



In a season where they have been excellent, it is unfortunate hooliganism would be considered as their major highlight, unless they can inflict defeat on Kotoko for the first time in Obuasi.



Karela ending Kotoko's unbeaten run at the Len Clay will be perfect revenge for the latter. The Porcupines, earlier this season, crushed Karela's five years unbeaten home record.



Second-placed Kotoko and Karela, occupying the third position, are separated by seven points.