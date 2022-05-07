You are here: HomeSports2022 05 07Article 1532165

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

GPL: Olympics returns to winning ways by beating Berekum Chelsea

Accra Great Olympics arrested their slide in form as they defeated Berekum Chelsea to open the Ghana Premier League match day 28 on Friday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The wonder club handed Berekum Chelsea a 2-0 defeat in what has been a difficult few weeks for the blues as they conceded six goals last week against Ashgold.

Coach Annor Walker's side started the game on the front foot as they piled on the pressure on their visitors in search of the opener.

It only took three  minutes as Great Olympics got the opening goal as Amos Acheampong made it 1-0 in the 3rd minute.

The wonder club smelled  blood and wanted more goals but the first half ended 1-0.

After  recess the home side added another goal in the 73rd minute through Samuel Ashie Quaye after  exchanging passes with his brother Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

Chelsea tried  to fight back but  it was too late as  the host run away  with a  2-0 win.