GPL: Medeama's win over Karela sinks Hearts of Oak into relegation zone

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Hearts of Oak slip into the bottom three after Medeama beat Karela



Medeama beat Karela in a resumed rained-off GPLWK4 clash



Hearts of Oak face JS Saoura in CAFCC first leg on November 28





The Ghana Premier League table after matchday four has seen some changes in positions, especially with Hearts of Oak dropping into the relegation zone.



Hearts of Oak enter the drop zone after Medeama SC beat Karela United in a resumed rained-off fixture on Monday at the Tarkwa Akoon Park.



Justice Blay who made his 8-month injury return scored from the spot before new boy Ansu Kofi added another to seal the 2-0 win within the remaining 20 minutes that was played.



Following their first win of the season, the Yellow and Mauves have leapfrogged from 16th to 7th on the table with 5 points.



This means the Phobians slip into the bottom three after the 2-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold at Len Clay.



Hearts of Oak are on three points after four games. They drew the first three games before losing 2-0 to the Miners.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are top of the table with 12 points following an impressive run of four straight victories.



Next on the schedule of Hearts of Oak is CAF Confederations Cup first leg encounter against JS Saoura on November 28 at the Accra Sports Stadium.