GPL: Medeama defeat Great Olympics after coming from a goal down

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Medeama come from a goal down to defeat Accra Great Olympics in their Ghana Premier League match day 30 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The game ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors despite the home side scoring the first goal of the game.



It was an entertaining start to the game as it swung like a pendulum from one end to the other but goals were hard to come by.



Vincent Atinga was punished for his errant pass which was pounced on by Maxwell Abbey Quaye in he 19th minute to hand the home side a 1-0 lead.



The away side did not relent despite conceding the opening goal as they were rewarded for their persistence with Vincent Atinga converting from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute.



It was all square as the first half ended 1-1 for both sides but Great Olympics returned from the break with real intent as Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Razak Yussif had their efforts thwarted by goalkeeper John Moosi.



The away side took the lead for the first time in the game in the 71st minute through substitute Kwadwo Asamoah to make it 2-1.



Kwasi Donsu nearly scored a trade mark goal with a fierce shot from range but it went wide.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye should have drawn his side level in the 89th minute as he was cleanly put through on goal but he agonisingly missed as his side lost the game.