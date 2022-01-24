GPL Matchday 14: Kotoko remain top of league table after Medeama win

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are still top of the league table after matchday 14 following an important 1-0 win against Medeama SC on Sunday afternoon.



The team nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors has performed exceptionally well since the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season commenced.



As a result, although the first round of the season is yet to be concluded, they appear to be running away with the league title.



Today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Asante Kotoko presented a strong starting eleven to face off with Medeama SC in what was predicted to be a difficult game for both sides.



After a goalless draw at the end of the first half, the home team won the game in the second half when striker George Mfegue scored with a fantastic effort in the 79th minute.



Courtesy of the win and the three points, Asante Kotoko are now on 30 points and with a healthy 10 points over defending champions Hearts of Oak.