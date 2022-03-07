GPL MatchWeek 19: Accra Lions, Great Olympics share points 

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Lions and Great Olympics were involved in a scoreless stalemate in a match-day 19 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Great Olympics despite getting a point slipped into third position with 32 points as they were leapfrogged by Aduana Stars who edged King Faisal to go second on the league table and are now seven points adrift off leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko who play Bechem on Tuesday.



Accra Lions sit 15th on the league table with 21 points having played a game more than Eleven Wonders who are third from bottom with 19 points.



The encounter saw Great Olympics dominate the early stages of the game having created very good opportunities to take the lead.



Great Olympics midfielder Daniel Adjetey Adrian came close with a free-kick just outside the box but the effort sealed wide.



The 'Dade' Boys looked the more dangerous side in the first half but couldn't capitalize on the numerous opportunities that fell their way to take the lead.



The first half ended with no goals.



Accra Lions who were playing as the home side seemed a much-improved side after the break as they pressed the Olympics back line for the opener.



Accra Lions forward Daniel Kwame Awuni had a clear sight at goal to put his side ahead but shockingly missed from close range.



The game was an exciting one to watch despite the lack of goals, but Accra Lions' Rich Sackey came very close in giving his side the lead after his left foot strike outside the penalty box struck the post.



Both sides seemed content with the points in the latter stages of the game as they indeed settled for a point at the end of the game.