GPL: Match officials for match day 23 announced

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Match Officials for Matchweek 23 of the Ghana Premier League have been announced.



Below are the Officials for Week 23:



No.

REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS



1.

DATE:MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022



MATCH: RTU VS BREKUM CHELSEA



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORISSON



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI & FREEMAN AWULO



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFAH ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DARKWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING



2

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022



MATCH: KING FAISAL VS ASANTE KOTOKO



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI



4TH REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MOSES ABAIDOO MENSAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



3

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022



MATCH: GOLD STARS VS DREAMS FC



VENUE: BIBIANI DUNS PARK



REFEREE: PHILLIP ARTHUR FORSON



ASSISTANTS:PAUL ATIMAKA & COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN:



4

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022



MATCH: WAFA VS ADUANA SC



VENUE: SOGAKOPE



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



5

DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS MEDEAMA SC



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ALFA BA-ADEY



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & KOFI NYARKO BAKAI



4TH REFEREE: MARTINS AKUDZI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JACOB AMEGATSEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



6

DATE: MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022



MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS OLYMPICS



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF



ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & SULEMANA SALAU DEEN



4TH REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



7

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA & FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



8

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VS ASHANTI GOLD



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE & FREDERICK DANFUL



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ADJEI



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SANGARI



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



9

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 3, 2022



MATCH: KARELA UNITED VS ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



ASSISTANTS: ROLAND ADDY & RICHARD APPIAH



4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY