GPL: Match officials for match day 21 revealed

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials for Matchday 21:



Match Officials list:





NO.

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS







DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK vs ASHANTIGOLD



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMANOR



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & PAUL ATMIMARA



4TH REFEREE: JOESPH KENNY PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES









DATE: MONDAY, MARCH 21, 2022



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS vs ASANTE KOTOKO



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF ADAARI



ASSISTANTS: FREDRICK DANFUL & ABDUL SALAM ABDULAI



4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL



LIVE ON STARTIMES









DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: DREAMS vs GREAT OLYMPICS



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI & ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: TASEMBEDO OSUMANE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL OPOKU



GFA CAMERAMAN:











DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: BECHEM vs ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK



REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



ASSISTANTS: ALI TMUAH BAAH & MUMUNI FUSENI



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA









DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: LEGON CITIES vs WAFA



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA & EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE



4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AWUDU DZANG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SADIA



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI







DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: RTU vs ADUANA



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: EMMANUEL ADU QUANSAH



ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA & JASPA ADENYO



4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWDI ABDUL RAZAK



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED







DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS vs ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: BIBIANI DUNS PARK



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: FREEMAN AWULOO & SETH ABUETOR



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYASIZ



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING







DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022



MATCH: KING FAISAL vs BEREKUM CHELSEA



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BEKAE & ISAAC ASANTE



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NUNOO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE





DATE: FRIDAY, MARCH 18, 2022



MATCH: KARELA vs. MEDEAMA



VENUE: CAM PARK



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU & MOHAMMED JIJANI



4TH REFEREE: FREDRICK SAMENA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALI PLATO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE



LIVE ON STARTIMES