GPL: Match official for week 15 revealed

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Referees Committee of the the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 15 of the Ghana Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 15:



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS KING FAISAL



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



ASSISTANTS: FREEMAN AWULOO AND COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES







DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH:LEGON CITIES VRS ELEVEN WONDERS



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH AND STEPHEN BALANGUENA



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADAM MAKAILA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SANGARI



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI







DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: ADUANA STARS VRS BECHEM UNITED



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL AND ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



LIVE ON STARTIMES







DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH:REAL TAMALE UNITED VRS KARELA



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND EMMANUEL ARKAITIE



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VRS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK



REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM AND AUGUSTINE SOGLO DAKURA



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DARKWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO







DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: MEDEAMA VRS ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM



4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: WAFA VRS GOLDSTARS



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI AND SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: KENNY JOSEPH PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR







DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VRS DREAMS



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM



REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA AND ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



DATE: FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: KOTOKO VRS OLYMPICS



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: PHILIP ARTHUR FORSON



ASSISTANTS: KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA AND FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES