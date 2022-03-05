GPL Match Report: Legon Cities draw 1-1 with RTU in Tamale

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC put a spirited second-half performance to draw 1-1 against Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Ghana Premier League.



The Royals today played as a guest at the Tamale Sports Stadium in a matchday 19 encounter of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game where RTU was the dominant side in the first 45 minutes, the team scored to have the lead at halftime.



It was all thanks to Issah Kuka who scored with a fantastic effort in the 28th minute.



After recess, Legon Cities FC needed to show up and did just that by displaying impressive resilience.



Eventually, after creating a number of chances, the team scored through Sulemana Mohammed in the 56th minute to restore parity.



In the final 30 minutes of the encounter, both teams put up a fine display but neither side could find the back of the net again, leaving the clash to end in a 1-1 draw.



As a result, the two teams go home with one point each.