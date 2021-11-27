GPL Match Preview: Repeat or revenge as Kotoko visit Ayinasie to face Karela

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko aim for a fifth consecutive victory this season against Karela United in Ayinase.



The Porcupine Warriors enjoyed success when they last visited the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park, winning 2-0 last season and they are favourites to record another victory on Sunday.



After four games, Kotoko have lived up to their tag as title favourites. They have brilliantly dispatched opponents, scoring eight goals and conceding just one – the least by any club.



Coach Prosper Ogum has made Kotoko very difficult to beat. Their defence is strong, impressive midfield while their attack is efficient, with the brilliant Isaac Oppong in inspiring form. The winger has been involved in six goals (scoring three and assisting three), more than any player in the top-flight.



Kotoko, deservedly occupying the first position, lead this weekend's opponents Karela by seven points. This highlights Karela’s inconsistency as they struggle to adapt to life without their best player Diawisie Taylor who won the golden boot with 18 goals last term.



At this stage last term, Karela were among the top four but now occupy 9th position and are likely to drop should they carry their uninspiring form to Sunday’s game against in-form Kotoko.



Karela had never lost a competitive match at home until Kotoko beat them in February this year. They are desperate to avenge painful loss but it can only be possible if they deliver their best performance of the season.



Kotoko are unbeaten against Karela in the last three competitive meetings including NC Special competition.