GPL Match Preview: RTU seek second win of the season against Ashgold

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League matchday five will see Real Tamale United lock horns with AshantiGold SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale this Sunday.



The Northern Pride would want to quickly forget about their 5-1 drubbing in the hands of Aduana Stars last Monday in Dormaa Ahenkro with a victory over the Miners.



The premiership returnees have fared really well at home so far in the campaign having won one and drawn one of the two matches in Tamale.



They drew 1-1 with Great Olympics in the opening and beat WAFA SC 2-0 a fortnight ago.



Deputy skipper David Abagna Sandan is expected to lead RTU against his former club on Sunday.



He was AshantiGold's top scorer in the league last season where he scored 9 goals in 30 matches.



Abagna has netted all of the three goals RTU have scored at home in the league this term, he has five goals in total.



AshantiGold will be making the over 7 hours journey to Tamale brimming with confidence as they go to search for their second away win in the league this term.



The Miners have already recorded an away victory in the premiership as they beat Eleven Wonders FC in Techiman in the opening day.



AshantiGold saw off the reigning champions Hearts of Oak by beating them 2-0 at home last week in Obuasi and that's a major booster for them.



They aim at making it back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign with another victory over RTU.



AshantiGold's last two visits to Tamale have been positive with a 1-0 win in 2010 and a 2-2 draw in 2012.



Versatile defender Frank Akoto has returned to full fitness after recovering from a muscle injury and is available for Sunday's match against RTU.



Central defender Samed Ibrahim will have to pass a fitness for this match. He suffered an injury in the win against Hearts last week.