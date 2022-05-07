GPL Match Preview: Hearts of Oak visit Bechem United in a battle for second place

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

An intriguing fixture awaits local football enthusiasts as second place Bechem United host third-place Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on May 7, 2022.



Bechem hold the advantage going into this fixture having done better than the opponent this season.



The hosts occupy the second spot on the league table with 46 points while Hearts are third with 43 points. The latter could leapfrog the former based on head-to-head if they manage to win.



The reverse fixture between the two ended scoreless at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In the last five matches of the team, Bechem United has two wins, two draws, and one defeat.



The team has three wins from the last five matches with one defeat and one draw as well.



With just three points separating the Phobians and the Hunters, the visitors appear to be the much more motivated side.



Predicted scoreline:



Bechem United 2-2 Hearts of Oak



Kick-off time:



The important match between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.