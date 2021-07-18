GPL: Legon Cities fight to defeat Eleven Wonders to escape relegation

Sports News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities FC on Sunday afternoon put up an impressive fight to defeat Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-2 to ensure the team escaped relegation.



The Royals as they are called struggled in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



On the back of a change in managers to bring in coach Bashir Hayford, the team managed to turn things around for the better in the second round.



However, with the manager being replaced in the last few weeks with coach Maxwell Konadu, poor results meant that they risked being relegated after today.



Needing a win to ensure they are not relegated, Legon Cities FC, unfortunately, trailed to Eleven Wonders in today’s match after just seven minutes of play when George Amponsah scored for the visitors.



Although the home team will draw level in the 33rd minute through Francis Addo, Ganiu Abass equalized for Eleven Wonders to send the team into the break with a 2-1 lead.



Fortunately for Legon Cities FC, the team found its rhythm in the second half and scored through Hans Kwofie and Anim Cudjoe to come from behind to win 3-2.



As a result, the team finishes in 13th and hence escapes relegation.