GPL: Kotoko score three late goals to seal comeback win at Dreams

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Asante Kotoko are off to a flying start in the Ghana Premier League following a comeback victory against tenacious Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The Porcupine Warriors who finished second last season and toured Dubai during pre-season scored three late goals to secure a 3-1 win.



Teenage star Fatawu Issahaku gave Dreams FC the lead with a brilliant goal.



The Black Stars winger thought his goal was enough to win three points, but Kotoko produced a sensational performance in the final 10 minutes to win the contest thanks to goals from Mudasiru Salifu, Isaac Oppong and Richmond Lamptey.



Kotoko were the better side in the first half but couldn’t score because of Solomon Agbesi. The goalkeeper was fantastic, pulling off two great saves to deny Brazilian Fabio Gama and Christopher Nettey.



Kotoko started the second period just like they ended the first, but went to sleep in the 63rd minute, as 16-year-old Issahaku wriggled his way past four players before slotting the ball home.



Dreams sat deep after scoring and allowed Kotoko to see more of the ball. Their dominance finally paid off as they drew level through Mudasiru after brilliant work by Oppong.



Three minutes later, Oppong registered his first goal for Kotoko. The 18-year old forward, who joined from Division Two side Bectero Sassana in September, chest-controlled a cross inside the box and volleyed the ball into the roof of the net.



Lamptey put the game beyond Dreams’ reach when he added the third in the 91st minute. The former Inter Allies captain scored a trademark long-range goal.



The result means Kotoko have taken an early lead while Dreams sit at the bottom.



The league got underway on Friday night with debutants Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks sharing the spoils in Accra.



Champions Hearts of Oak and other favourites Aduana Stars, Medeama and AshantiGold play on Sunday.