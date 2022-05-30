GPL: Kotoko record first ever win at Tarkwa to edge closer to league title

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are getting close to lifting their 25th Ghana Premier League title with a first ever win over Medeama at the Tarkwa Akoon Park on Sunday afternoon.



It is their first ever win in Tarkwa over Medeama SC the last eight years with goals coming from Andrews Appau and Frank Mbella Etouga.



Ten man Asante Kotoko needed two first half goals from center back Andrews Appau and a 20th league goal from Frank Mbella Etouga to seal victory.



Kotoko recovered from their shocking 1-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in their last game but rallied to record victory against a difficult Medeama side.



Center back Andrews Appau headed home a corner kick in the 23rd minute to open the scores for the reds after an impressive start.



The home side were startled with the Kotoko lead but the reds added a second goal on the stroke of half time after Frank Mbella Etouga finished off a calmly after a through pass from Mudasiru Salifu.



Kotoko sent a long punt upfield which was well taken by Samuel Boateng who exchanged passes with Mudasiru Salifu who gave a through pass to Frank Mbella Etouga who rounded off the goalkeeper to slot home to make it 2-0.



Mudasiru Salifu who had earlier got a yellow card was handed a second yellow card on the stroke of half time as Kotoko were reduced to ten men.



The porcupine warriors returned for the second half of the game but were resolute in defense as Medeama searched for the elusive goal with goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in super from in the post.



Kotoko are now nine point clear at summit of the league table and will need Hearts to lose on Monday against Karela United to win the league title.