GPL: King Faisal players demand for June salary ahead of Legon Cities clash

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Bankroller and President of King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah, has told Happy Sports that the team has demanded to be paid their allowances for June ahead of their final game of the season against Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



The ‘Insha Allah boys’ host Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in week 34 fixture.



The Kumasi-based side needs to win at all costs to confirm their status in the Ghana Premier League next season.



Grunsah confirmed to Happy Sports that he does not owe the team in salaries but this is a means of motivation ahead of their final game of the season.



King Faisal can avoid relegation if they beat or secure a point at home against Legon Cities.



The team is currently placed 14th on the league table with 39 points.