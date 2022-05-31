GPL: Karela United share the spoils with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak failed to take advantage of home form as they were held at home by Karela United in their match day 31 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



Statistically the phobians were the only team that could win the Ghana Premier League from under the clutches of Kotoko but needed a win and a loss in the remaining four matches from Kotoko.



The draw means Kotoko are closer than ever and requires just a point against the miners on Thursday to be crowned League champions.



Hearts of Oak mounted pressure from the start of the game but could not breach the Karela United back line as they stood very strong.



But on the stroke of half time, Benjamin Yorke whose Hearts career has lit up in recent weeks grabbed the opener for the rainbow club with a splendid strike.



Veteran Sulley Muntari lobbed a pass over the Karela defence it was partially cleared before Yorke sent a sweet volley crushing into the goal for his first goal of the season in the Ghana Premier League.



With seven minutes to end proceedings the away side drew parity through substitute Emmanuel Owusu Boakye after applying the finish to a cross from Augustine Randolph.



It broke the hearts of the phobians as at least they wanted to give Kotoko a run but their pursuit has ended up in smoke.