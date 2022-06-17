You are here: HomeSports2022 06 17Article 1562687

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GPL: Italian Ambassador to Ghana congratulates GPL Champions Kotoko

Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi with some executives of Kotoko Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi with some executives of Kotoko

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi has applauded Kotoko for emerging champions of the 2021-2022 season. The Ambassador received a delegation from Asante Kotoko earlier yesterday June 16.

The Porcupine Warriors are embarking on a sponsorship visitation with their trophy.

The 25-time Ghana Premier League champions won the tournament with 3 games to spare after amassing 61 points from 31 matches. They sat at the summit with a 10 point gab.

The Ambassador received the team on behalf of their kit sponsor Errea. According to a post on Kotoko’s official Twitter handle, the visit served as grounds to express the club’s profound gratitude & also to strengthen the ties between the two.

For her part, Her Excellency Daniela d’Orlandi commended Kotoko for winning the league.

