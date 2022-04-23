GPL Highlights: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh nets brace as Hearts of Oak hammer Accra Lions 3-0

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Accra Lions FC on Friday afternoon thanks to a brace from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and a strike from Agyenim Boateng.



The Phobians today locked horns with the capital rivals in a matchday 26 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game that Accra Lions finished with ten men, Hearts of Oak took advantage of the numerical advantage in the second half to secure the maximum points.



On the matchday, the visitors took the lead after just 11 minutes into the first half when attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh found the back of the Accra Lions net with a fine striker.



Ten minutes into the second half, Isaac Agyenim Boateng also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for Hearts of Oak before a strike from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.



With Accra Lions failing to respond to the two goals, Hearts of Oak held on to win by two goals to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.



The victory today has propelled Hearts of Oak to climb to fourth on the Ghana Premier League table.