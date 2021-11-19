GPL: Here is how the table, top scorers chart, assist list looks like ahead of WK4

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

The Ghana Premier League(GPL) enters week four this weekend with clubs at the bottom half hoping to move up, while the top half clubs look to either better their positions or maintain their places.



Similarly, players who have had a good start to the season in terms of goals would like to increase their tally in the forthcoming matchday.



The game week four begins on Friday and will end on Sunday.



The table



Asante Kotoko is tied with King Faisal at the top of the table with 9 points each. The two Kumasi based clubs are both on a three game winning streak.



Kotoko will be hosting Eleven Wonders at Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Faisal travels to play Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park this weekend.



WAFA, Accra Lions, Elmina Sharks are at the very bottom while defending champions Hearts of Oak are in mid-table.



1. Asante Kotoko 9

2. King Faisal 9

3. Great Olympics 7

4. Bechem United 6

5. Dreams FC 6

6. Karela United 5

7. Real Tamale 4

8. Legon Cities 4

9. B. Gold Stars 4

10. Ashanti Gold 4

11. Hearts of Oak 3

12. Eleven Wonders 2

13. Aduana Stars 2

14. Medeama 2

15. B. Chelsea 1

16. WAFA 1

17. Accra Lions 1

18. Elmina Sharks 1





Top Scorers



Real Tamale United's David Abagna leads the way with 5 goals followed by Great Olympics' Maxwell Abbey Quaye with 4 goals with Agyenim Boateng of Dreams FC completing the top three with 3 goals.



Top five on the list



David Abagna 5

Maxwell Abbey Quaye 4

Agyenim Boateng 3

Ibrahim Osman 3

Abdul Issahaku 2



Assist list



Three players are tied at the top, Ibrahim Salifu, George Asamoah, and Isaac Oppong have all set up two goals each.



Top five



Ibrahim Salifu- 2

George Asamoah- 2

Isaac Oppong- 2

Justice Anane- 1

Ali Huzaif- 1