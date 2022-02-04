GPL: Hearts of Oak to face Great Olympics in Ga Mantse derby

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak host Great Olympics on Sunday in the biggest fixture of the Ghana Premier League week 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs based in the capital city, with very little separating them with respect to their standings on the league log. Hearts are just one point ahead of Olympics as both teams hope to end the first round into the top four.



Hearts are eyeing a win that could see them move into the top four for the first time this season, while Olympics aim to bounce from last week’s disappointing result against Kotoko in Kumasi.



Hearts seek revenge after losing four points to Olympics last season. Although the Phobians ended the campaign as champions, the 2-0 defeat and 1-1 draw still hurt them and they are desperate to inflict a painful defeat on Olympics.



After claiming a 1-0 win over King Faisal last week, Hearts have strengthened their squad with the signings of highly-rated left Dennis Korsah from Ebusua Dwarfs and former Ghana international Sulley Muntari.



Both players may be handed their debuts having impressed in training this week, especially Muntari who despite being in the twilight of his career is highly motivated and wants to help the club succeed this season.



Hearts did not start the season well but have recovered lately with strings of good performance. Samuel Boadu’s side have moved from being relegation candidates to title contenders.



Meanwhile, Olympics appears to have lost their spark as they keep dropping points. They are currently seventh after one win in the last five matches. It is fair to attribute their struggles to the absence of top scorer Maxwell Abbey Quaye who was in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.



Abbey, who has scored seven goals this season, has rejoined the team is pumped up for the big occasion this weekend. He scored two of the three goals scored by Olympics against Hearts last season.



His brother Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye is likely to start on the left side of defence after re-signing for Olympics following his failed move to Swiss side Basel.