GPL: Hearts of Oak game will be difficult - Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has admitted to facing a strong Hearts of Oak side in their opening game of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.



The Royals play away to the defending champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Maxwell Konadu is yet to lose to Hearts of Oak in a competitive game as the coach admitted the Phobians are in a tough form which will make it difficult for his side.



“We can’t match hearts of oak for now because they are in top form, they are already in competition but we have a strategic plan to get a point”, he told the media.



"Hearts of are in good shape so we can’t say we are going to beat them but we will do our best on Sunday.”



“Hearts of oak are demoralized now so that is what we are going to use to test them and see how they will react to it”, he added.