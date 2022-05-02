GPL: Hearts edge Dreams to go third

Sports News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: GNA

Hearts of Oak secured a 3-1 victory against Dreams FC in a match-day 27 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League(GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu and an own goal from Abdul Jaliu, ensured maximum points for the Phobians, who climbed up to the third position on the league table, 12 points adrift league leaders Asante Kotoko.



Hearts were relentless in attack in the opening minutes of the game and deservedly went ahead in the fifth minute through Afriyie Barnieh, who tapped in from close range after Dreams goalkeeper Augustine Koomson failed to keep out Gladson Awako’s power drive.



The Phobians were in the mood to score more goals and they did double their lead in the 12th minute after a wonderful strike from Suraj Seidu, who has been handed a starting role in recent matches.



Afriyie Barnieh was having a fantastic outing on the field of play and could have grabbed his second goal of the game, but his ferocious strike was tipped off the crossbar by goalkeeper Augustine Koomson.



Dreams FC, who had been very lacklustre in the opening half hour of the game, found some rhythm in the late stages as they pulled a goal back in first half stoppage time through Agyenim Boateng, who struck from the penalty spot.



Hearts started the second half on the front as they looked to restore their two-goal buffer and they did so in the 48th minute through an own goal from Abdul Jaliu.



Hearts were very dominant in the game thereafter as Dreams failed to test goalkeeper Richard Attah who was on holiday in the post for the Phobians.



Substitute Fatawu Mohammed nearly grabbed the fourth goal for Hearts with a quarter of the game left, but his effort from outside the penalty went wide.



Despite the late attacking surge from the away side, Hearts held on to secure all three points.



Man-of-the-Match: Benjamin York