GPL: Hearts, Legon Cities win as Aduana Stars’ woes continue

Sports News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Black Stars right back, Samuel Inkoom, scored the only goal for continental club masters, Accra Hearts of Oak as they overcame Bibiani Gold Stars in the week 29th Week Fixture of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Dnipro defender converted the penalty on the 11th minutes after Benjamin Yorke was fouled in the penalty box.



The game which ended 1-0 helped the Phobians to the third position on the league table with 47 points.



The loss also leaves the Bibiani-based outfit in the 12th position on the table.



Elsewhere, at the Nana Agyemang Badu, I park in Dormaa, relegation-bound Elmina Sharks displayed an impressive fighting spirit to hold Aduana Stars to a goalless draw.



Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC also played a goalless draw at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



In-form Legon Cities FC, continued their impressive form to beat Dreams FC 2-1 at the El Wak Stadium.



Second place, Bechem United gave Real Tamale United a run of their money at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to snatch a vital away point after a 2-2 draw.



Emmanuel Owusu and Hafiz Wontah Konkoni scored for the away side while Roland Frimpong and Issah Kuka scored for the home team.



Richard Berko’s 90th-minute strike helped Nzema-based Karela United to beat Accra Great Olympics at the Aiyinase Camp Park.



Struggling King Faisal recorded a 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders.



In Sogakope, Seidu Basit of Accra Lions’ scored the only goal at WAFA arena to beat relegation threatened WAFA.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Derby between Ashgold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko which was scheduled to take place at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi Thursday, May 19, 2022, has been postponed by the organizers of the competition.



According to the GFA, the postponement became necessary following an intelligent report and advice from the Ghana Police Service over security reasons.



These, the GFA, has promised to communicate a new date for the match in due course.