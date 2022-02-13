GPL HIGHLIGHTS: RTU 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak ended the first half of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League without a win after drawing goalless with Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The defending champions made some changes to their squad with new signing Sulley Muntari making his first start for the club.



The Phobians drew 0-0 with the Pride of the North in ninety minutes of action after missing a lot of chances which included Isaac Mensah's big miss in front of goal.



Goalkeeper Yaw Osei collided with Isaac Mensah in the final minutes of the first half after attacking a Fatawu Mohammed cross into his box.



Both players were checked by the medical team of both clubs before the game resumed.



The first half ended goalless with both teams hoping to get the winner in the second half.



RTU had a dangerous free-kick in the early minutes of the second half just around the Accra Hearts of Oak box, but Mustapha Fuseini's effort was deflected wide for a goal kick.



The Northern giants were on the verge of scoring through Mustapha Fuseini after the 60th-minute mark, but Caleb Amankwah saved his team with a quick-headed clearance.



Both teams did everything to get the three points at stake in the second half but most of the shots went off target.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:



