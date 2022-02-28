GPL: Frank Mbella's brace gives Kotoko ten point lead at the summit

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It was another brace for the free-scoring Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella Etouga for Kotoko in their 2-0 win over Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



There was nothing to separate both sides in an entertaining first half as Kotoko were very dominant but Dreams also had chances to have taken the lead.



Kotoko lost possession very early and the ball fell to Dreams FC's Maxwell Arthur but his cross was halted by the Kotoko backline.



Dreams FC dangerman Huzaif Ali nearly score in the 13th minute but his curler missed the goal post by inches.



Kotoko appealed for a penalty after the impressive Frank Mbella was felled but the referee awarded a free-kick outside the box but the chances was wasted.



There was nothing to separate both sides as they went into the break goalless despite several chances that came.



After recess Dreams FC had a free-kick which Agyenim Boateng affected but the Kotoko backline dealt with it.



Justice Blay went very close for the porcupine warriors as he headed home an Augustine Agyapong cross but was denied by the Dreams FC goalie.



Kotoko had a penalty after Frank Mbella was felled in the box by the on rushing Dreams FC goalkeeper he stepped up and shot Kotoko into the lead with his 12th goal of the season.



The Cameroonian made sure of the results with his 13th goal of the season after his first shot hit the woodwork he prodded home the rebound to make it 2-0.

Kotoko with the win have now extended their lead at the summit over second-placed Bechem United to ten points.