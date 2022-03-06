GPL: Dreams FC beat Elmina Sharks 2-0 in Dawu

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC have defeated Elmina Sharks 2-0 this afternoon at the end of the dominated performance at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



The two clubs on Sunday, March 6, locked horns in a matchday 19 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



After a one-sided affair at the end of the first half, Dreams FC had taken the lead through striker Agyenim Boateng.



The home team after the recess continued to push and constantly piled pressure on Elmina Sharks.



Eventually, it paid off in the 81st minute as an equalizer from Abdulai Ibrahim handed Dreams FC a deserved 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Today’s win lifts Dreams FC to 9th on the Ghana Premier League standings while Elmina Sharks stay glued to the bottom of the log.