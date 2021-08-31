GPL Coach of the Season: Why Heart of Oak's Samuel Boadu triumphed

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

After a great season, Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has been awarded Ghana Premier League coach of the 2020/2021 season.



For the first time in eleven years, Coach Samuel Boadu led the Accra based club to a domestic football sweep, winning the league and the FA Cup.



After leaving the Yellow and Mauve club in March 2021, Samuel Boadu joined Hearts and led them to secure the Ghana Premier League trophy.



He planned Hearts of Oak's 0-0 draw and 1-0 win over arch rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Boadu has had a strong start with the Phobians, having coached them through 18 games, winning 11, drawing 5, and losing only three.



Boadu has the greatest victory percentage of all the coaches in the league this season, with a 53 percent win rate in 34 games.



Coach Boadu defeated Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto, WAFA SC coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, Great Olympics' Annor Walker, and Dreams FC's Vladislav Viric to win the award.



