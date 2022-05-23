GPL: Berekum Chelsea's Kelvin Obeng stabs the porcupines in Kumasi

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Ghana Premier League table-toppers Asante Kotoko suffered a massive jolt in their quest to lift the league trophy.



Kotoko was handed a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium by Berekum Chelsea in their matchday 30 clash on Sunday.



The home side started the game on the front foot as they created chaos in the backline of their visitors.



Georges Mfegue sent a decent cross in the 1st minute to his compatriot Mbella but it was cleared by the Chelsea defence.



It was incessant as Berekum Chelsea had to repel waves and waves of Kotoko attacks with George Mfegue and Frank Mbella in particular a handful for the visitors.



Berekum Chelsea who was rarely troubled had a free-kick which was effected by Jackson Owusu into the arms of Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim.



Imoro Ibrahim set up Fabio Gama with a pass in the box in the 30th minute but his attempt was saved.



There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended barren but Kotoko came with renewed energy after recess.



At times the only difference between Kotoko and a goal was Berekum Chelsea goalie Gregory Obeng Sekyere.



Berekum Chelsea was reduced to ten men after Kofi Owusu was spotted punching Kotoko's Christopher Nettey.



Kotoko three the kitchen sink at Berekum Chelsea but still struggled to score a goal despite having a man advantage.



Frank Mbella Etouga had a golden chance in the 71st minute to score but rattled the post as the ball went out for a goal kick.



Against the run of play, Berekum Chelsea grabbed the only goal of the game through Kelvin Obeng to leave the home supporters startled in the 80th minute.



Frank Mbella Etouga set the ball up calmly for Richmond Lamptey but he missed an open net as he failed to draw Kotoko level.



After five minutes of added time, the Bibires went away with a shocking 1-0 victory over Kotoko.