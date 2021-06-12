GPL: Benjamin Boateng sees 10-goal target in sight after brace against Wonders

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng believes he can reach 10 goals following his two goals against Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League.



The 20-year-old raked in both goals for Nii Odartey Lamptey’s men as they secured a crucial 2-1 win over Techiman-based Wonders on Friday afternoon.



Sharks went 2-0 up within the first 4 minutes of the game after Boateng raced them into a 2nd minute lead with a clinical finish he topped it up with a nice goal on the 4th minute mark.



The brace has lifted Boateng to 7 goals on the goal-king chart and has now equalled his season best of 7 goals which he scored in the truncated 2019/20 season when he scored 7 times in 14 games for Sharks.



After netting twice the striker says he is poised to reach 10 goals to record his all-time best as the league is left with 5 games more for Sharks.



“Surely with my determination, I will reach my ten goals. Sure, sure and hard work, I will reach my ten goals,” Benjamin Bernard Boateng told Africa-foot.com.