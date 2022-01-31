GPL: Bechem United floors Aduana Stars at Dormaa

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Aduana Stars seems to be losing a grip at their home grounds which was once an impermeable grounds for any team in the Ghana Premier League.



The two time Ghana champions lost their third home game on Saturday as they were stunned by high flying Bechem United in their match day 15 clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



It was a game that struggled to pick off in the initial stages as both teams were very cautious for long spells initially.



Bechem United were the better of the two sides though as their persistence paid off for them as center back Samuel Osei Kuffour slotted home what proved the winner on the 16th minute of the game with an assist from Abdul Karim.



After going down, the host Aduana Stars pressed for the elusive equalizer but Becehm United held on firmly as they went for recess with a slender lead.



After the break, Aduana Stars went for broke as the coach made some changes with Benjamin Tweneboah and Kow Andam coming on to very little effect.



Yahaya Mohammed and Bright Adjei up front did all they could but the Bechem United backline stood very firm as they walked away with a 1-0 win to climb to second on the league table.