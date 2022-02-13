GPL: AshantiGold draw 2-2 with Bibiani Goldstars in Obuasi

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AshantiGold SC were held to a 2-2 stalemate at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Sunday, February 13, 2022, by Bibiani Goldstars FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 17 fixture.



The Miners from Bibiani came from behind twice in the game to earn the vital point putting an end to their away losing streak.



AshantiGold trainer Henry Haeusler made four changes to the squad that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bechem United on matchday 16 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



Denis Votere was back between the sticks as he replaced Kofi Mensah in the starting lineup with Derrick Atta Afriyie taking Ampem Dacosta's place.



Yaw Annor, Mathew Agama, and Stephen Owusu Banahene also came in for Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Seth Osei, and Eric Esso respectively.



On the other hand, Michael Osei made two changes to the team that pipped Aduana Stars 1-0 in Bibiani last week with Prince Opoku Agyemang making his debut.



Agyemang who joined Goldstars from Medeama SC replaced Prince Kwabena Owusu in the starting lineup.



Noah Martey was handed his first start for Goldstars as he took the place of Godfred Kyei.



Goldstars goalie Ernest Kussi made a great save in the 17th minute to deny AshantiGold the opener following a one-on-one situation with Yaw Annor after an excellent move.



Goldstars with the opportunity to go ahead at the half-hour mark but Steven Owusu Kaakyire failed to convert a penalty kick.



Yaw Annor opened the scoring of the match in the 34th minute after connecting a rebound after his spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Kussi.



Goldstars drew level seven minutes after recess with Emmanuel Appau scoring from close range.



AshantiGold restored their advantage in the 67th minute through Frank Akoto who headed home a beautiful cross from the right.



The visitors got the equalizer with ten minutes to full-time when Agyemang got his name on the scoresheet on his first appearance for Goldstars.