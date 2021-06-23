You are here: HomeSports2021 06 23Article 1293334

GPL: Asante Kotoko takes top spot after 2-1 win against Karela Utd

Kotoko are now first on the league log Kotoko are now first on the league log

Asante Kotoko have climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after posting a crucial 2-1 win over Karela United on Wednesday afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

In a game where the Reds knew that they needed to win to keep hopes of winning the league title alive, the team started off on a bright note.

After several attempts of knocking, the team finally had the breakthrough when in-form winger Emmanuel Gyamfi scored with a fine effort in the 23rd minute.

Although Asante Kotoko would hold on to go into the break with the lead, Karela United resumed the second half to play with more intent.

As a result, the visitors managed to score through Richard Berko to draw level in the 60th minute.

Later on in the game, Asante Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama Dos Santos stepped up to convert from the penalty spot to restore the lead for the side en route to winning 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

