GPL: Asante Kotoko fights to draw 1-1 with King Faisal, give advantage to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko on Saturday afternoon had to put up a spirited performance in the second half to draw 1-1 with King Faisal in their matchday 32 game in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, Zubairu Ibrahim scored in the 15th minute to shoot King Faisal into the lead and subsequently in control at the end of the first half.



Courtesy of a spirited performance from the Asante Kotoko in the second half, the Reds managed to equalize in the 84th minute through a goal from substitute

Francis Andy Kumi to ensure the team earned a point from a 1-1 draw.



Today’s result sees King Faisal climbing to 14th on the Ghana Premier League table while Asante Kotoko stays in second.



The Reds however are disadvantaged and will pray that Accra Hearts of Oak also drop points in their game on Sunday, July 3, 2021, against Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs to stay in the race for the league table.