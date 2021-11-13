You are here: HomeSports2021 11 13Article 1401049

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GPL: Aduana Stars name 20 man squad for Hearts of Oak showdown

Aduana Stars FC have named 20-man list for their Ghana Premier League(GPL) game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, November 14.

Head coach, Asare Bediako, seeks to put his team on winning ways as he names a strong squad for the matchday three clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The club via a social media post announced the players who will make the trip to the Nation's capital.

New boy Eric Kwakwah made the list after recovering from Malaria and is now set to make his debut since his move to Green and Yellows.

Other significant names in the squad include Mohammed Yahaya, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Sam Adams, Bright Adjei and Joseph Addo.

Aduana will be in for revenge after losing the Phobians the last time out in Accra. But Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in tier last 14 homes games in all competitions.

Full Squad below via Aduana Stars twitter post