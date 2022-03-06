GPL: Aduana Stars defeat King Faisal 1-0 to move to 2nd place

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal failed to sustain their momentum and slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday, 6 March 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Kumasi-based side recorded a huge result last week when they returned from Sogakope against WAFA with three points after a 2-1 success.



Nurudeen Amadu and his boys were shocked by a resolute Aduana Stars who squeezed water from a stone.



The visitors took the lead on the 6th-minute mark when striker Bright Adjei beat the offside trap to lob the ball over and above the Faisal goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



Midfielder Prince Acquah's long pass to Adjei was brought down the chest- with the Faisal defenders out of the equation-and then scooped into the twine.



It was the 12th league goal for the Aduana striker this season.



After a quarter of an hour, Boateng produced a brilliant save to deny Sam Adams who unleashed a pile driver from 20 yards.



Faisal nearly snatched the equalizer on 29 minutes but Ibrahim Osman's connecting header from Daniel Yemoh but goalkeeper Masawudu Inusah was there with a save.



Aduana were denied a clear goal when Abdul Mudasiru slotted home from inside the box but the assistant referee, shockingly, flagged offside.



In the second half, Faisal nearly snatched the equalizer before the hour mark but Kwadwo Boateng produced a goal-line clearance to deny Wadudu.



Goalkeeper Boateng stopped a low shot from Adjei inside the box to deny him a brace and doubling Aduana's lead.



Abass Mohammed delivered a volley from distance but his ferocious striker came off the crossbar with Boateng completely beaten.



Ten minutes from time, Adjei came close again but his header inside the area was directed to Boateng who stood firm on his line.



