GPL: Aduana Stars 1 - 0 Hearts - Phobians beaten on the road in season opener

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak SC suffered defeat on the road in their season opener of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians were beaten on the road in their round one clash with Aduana Stars FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Dormaa on Sunday afternoon.



Despite starting the game at a blistering pace in the early exchanges matches, the Phobians could not find the back of the net as the home team drew into the game.



Nonetheless, the Phobians had a great chance to score first and break the deadlock of the match to put their noses in front but youngster, Baafi Amankwah fluffed his line with the yawning net just itching for the ball.



Hearts of Oak’s chance in the game again fell to the youngster who blew his chance again and gave the hosts some confidence.



At the end of the pitch, Bright Adjei came close to scoring the opener but his effort went past the posts by inches.



Former Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC captain, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah nearly scored for Hearts when his close-range effort hit the crossbar.



It ended goalless in the first place half with a lot of bad tackles from both teams.



Four minutes into the second half of the match, Aduana Stars finally broke the deadlock of the match through captain Bright Adjei who connected beautifully from close range from a cross following bad defending by the Phobians.



Hearts pushed for the equalizer with their everything thing creating chances but still failed to score.



Later in the game, Caleb Amankwah was sent off as the away team ended with 10 men.



Aduana held their ground to win 1-0 against Hearts of Oak SC as they did last season over the Rainbow Boys.



Hearts of Oak SC will face City rivals Accra Great Olympics FC in the next round of matches in the Ghana Premier League whiles Aduana Stars travel to face King Faisal in Kumasi.