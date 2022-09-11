You are here: HomeSports2022 09 11Article 1620986

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GPL: Accra Lions announce big Turkish firm as main sponsor for season

Accra Lions FC have new sponsors Accra Lions FC have new sponsors

Accra Lions FC have announced sports-facility construction firm Integral Spor as headline sponsor for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The deal was confirmed a day before their season opener against newly-promoted Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast.

A club statement read: "Accra Lions Football Club is proud to announce an agreement with Integral Spor as our main sponsor for the 2022-23 season.

"Integral Spor determines the needs of countries regarding sports facilities and creates projects that will meet these needs, as being cost-effective and highly efficient.

"The projects developed in line with the systematic work of its young and professional team are built in a short time and presented on turnkey basis as one of the biggest differentiating factors of Integral Spor."

