GPL: Accra Lions announce big Turkish firm as main sponsor for season

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions FC have announced sports-facility construction firm Integral Spor as headline sponsor for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The deal was confirmed a day before their season opener against newly-promoted Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast.



A club statement read: "Accra Lions Football Club is proud to announce an agreement with Integral Spor as our main sponsor for the 2022-23 season.



"Integral Spor determines the needs of countries regarding sports facilities and creates projects that will meet these needs, as being cost-effective and highly efficient.



"The projects developed in line with the systematic work of its young and professional team are built in a short time and presented on turnkey basis as one of the biggest differentiating factors of Integral Spor."