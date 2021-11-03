GOC hails Samson Deen following African Paralympic elections triumph

Other Sports of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: Ghana Olympic Committee

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by it's President Ben Nunoo Mensah, has sent a congratulatory message to Mr Samson Deen; the newly elected Head of the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC).



"Your victory is a strong statement and acknowledgement of the exceptional leadership that you have shown over the years. On behalf of the Olympic Movement in Ghana and on my own behalf, I say Ayekoo".



The congratulatory message from the GOC President also assured the new APC Head, the fullest support and solidarity from the leadership of Ghana Sports Federations who make up the GOC.



Mr Samson Deen who is also President of the Ghana National Paralympics Committee won the most votes at the General Assembly of the African body in Rabat, Morocco.



He polled 24 of the total votes cast, beating Morocco’s Hamid El Aouni who polled 15 votes. Mr Deen replaces the outgoing APC boss Leonel da Rocha Pinto who has been in charge of the body for 13 years.



The total of 41 delegates (38 in-person and 3 voting online) is made up of Presidents and General Secretaries from various National Paralympics committees on the continent. A total of 9 positions were contested at the elections.



Beside the positions of President, Secretary-General, and Vice President, other seats contested were Treasurer and representatives from the language zomes (Arabic, English , French and Portuguese ) as well as Athletes representatives.



Mr Deen’s election is viewed as a major step forward as Ghana seeks to become the first country to host the African Games alongside an African Para Games in 2023.