Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Okaikwei Central MP commissions astro- turf at Apenkwa

The astro-turf pitch is located at Apenkwa

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has commissioned a newly constructed astro-turf at Apenkwa, a suburb in Accra.



The project was funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) as part of the astroturf pitches to be constructed across the country.



The commissioning of the new facility was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports designate Mustapha Ussif, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and other important personalities.



Speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif called for private partnership in the construction of more astroturf pitches across the country.



Residents were advised to make good use of the facility. Mr Boamah was thanked for completing the project and also providing Apenkwa with a facelift.