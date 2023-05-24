GNPC boss emerges as Upstream Petroleum CEO of the Year at Ghana CEOs Summit

Energy of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has been honoured as the best chief executive for the Upstream Petroleum sector in Ghana by the Ghana CEOs Network.



Announcing the honours at the just-ended 7th CEOs Summit in Accra, the network further recognised the outstanding performance of Ahweneeh Danquah in the sector since assuming office as the chief executive for the country’s national oil company.



“This is in recognition of your sterling leadership, achievement, business excellence and professionalism over the last year in the upstream petroleum regulation sector of Ghana’s Economy,” the CEO network stated



An award for the CEO of the year is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, achievements, leadership, vision and the creation of economic growth while contributing to the community.



The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance and Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity.’



Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah has close to two decades of experience in Strategy across multiple business platforms with most of his focus on, but not limited to Oil & Gas.



Prior to GNPC, Ahweneeh Danquah worked for Vallourec – a multinational tubular technology producer serving the energy, construction, automotive, and mechanical industries. At Vallourec, he managed the North American Strategy, Development and Innovation team.



Before this role, Ahweneeh Danquah held senior roles at Baker Hughes and General Electric (GE). Prior to that, he was also the Global Strategic Manager at Schlumberger’s upstream consulting arm (SBC).



He also held a director role at Hart Energy where he helped consolidate their consulting and research groups. His professional tenure also includes working for Wood Mackenzie, IHS CERA, Euromoney Institutional Investor and Bank of America.



Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Middlebury College, with a minor in French.



He also holds a master’s degree from The Fletcher School of Tufts University with a focus on both International Relations and International Business, with Strategy coursework for his master’s degree completed at Harvard Business School.



Ahweneeh Danquah is an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC, Legon), where he represented the school in the National Science & Maths Quiz.