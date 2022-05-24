GHS confirms cases of Hanz virus among Hearts of Oak players

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recommended that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) suspend all matches involving Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club (AHSC) for the next seven days.



The recommendation follows an outbreak of an unknown illness among players of AHSC.



According to the GHS, initial investigations indicate the “outbreak of Influenza A subtype H3N2 among players of the club.”



The GHS therefore recommended the suspension of the games among others to curb further spread of the virus.



Meanwhile, following the recommendation by the GHS, the GFA has postponed the game between Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders.



In a tweet, Hearts of Oak said: ““Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service.



“According to the GHS, they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team.”



The public is also entreated to be on the lookout for the virus.



H3N2v also known as Hanz virus, is a strain of influenza usually found in pigs, birds, and humans.



The virus usually spreads more easily from pigs to humans.



Symptoms of the virus include fever with cough and a runny nose.



Other symptoms include nausea, chills, body aches diarrhea and vomiting.