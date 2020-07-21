Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

GHALCA willing to allocate FIFA relief fund to clubs - Alex Ackumey

GHALCA Vice Chairman, Alex Ackumey

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Vice Chairman, Alex Ackumey says GHALCA is willing to share it allocated money from the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund to the clubs as the clubs have been the worst hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Some members of the association have raised issues over the allocation of money to the welfare body with the clubs receiving just a small amount.



The New Edubiase Chief Executive Officer says GHALCA will fight on behalf of the clubs as they are set to meet the Ghana FA on the disbursement of the monies.



“We will meet the GFA over the allocation of the money and have some discussions with them. There is too much pressure in the system and we don’t want to create any misunderstanding between the clubs”, he told Happy FM.



“We are there for the clubs and we will fight for them”, he added.

