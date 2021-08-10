GHALCA sends condolences following death of football doyen Jones Alhassan Abu

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has offered tribute to the late Jones Alhassan-Abu - a football colossus who passed away suddenly in Ivory Coast on Tuesday morning.



The top Ghana football official, who is a luminary in the country's game passed away in Abidjan where he was accompanying Hasaacas Ladies to the Wafu B Champions League qualifiers.



The man, who is credited for bringing the Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku into office two years ago, passed away in Abidjan on Tuesday morning as he was part of the GFA delegation to the tournament.



He was 64.





We are shattered by the news of the passing of one of the outstanding football administrators in Ghana Jones Alhassan Abu.



He was a luminary in the country's game and contributed immensely to the growth of Ghana football.



May Allah grant him Jannatul-Firdaus. pic.twitter.com/TNNQNWJ7PM — Ghana League Clubs Association (@GHALCA_) August 10, 2021