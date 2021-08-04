GHALCA in talks with sponsors to revive Top four tournament - Kudjoe Fianoo

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has disclosed to Happy Sports that the body is seriously engaging sponsors to organize a Top four tournament.



According to the former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer, GHALCA will not organize the tournament if they are not able to secure a headline sponsor.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Joe Debrah he said,



“We are planning to organize a Top four competition. After the season we had one of the betting companies to sponsor the tournament but due to the ongoing betting and match-fixing scandal we are in talks with them”.



“If there is no sponsor it will be difficult to organize a Top four tournament. We need good sponsorship for the clubs so by Friday we will see if we can secure one. I am not going to overburden the clubs if there is no sponsor”



“We are looking for money to organize the tournament so hopefully we will decide by close of this week,” he added.



GHALCA organize the Top four tournament for teams that finished in the top four places in the Ghana Premier League.



The aim of the tournament is to help the teams prepare for Africa.