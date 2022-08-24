GHALCA Top 6: Berekum Chelsea thrash Hearts of Oak 4-0

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, August 22, 2022, afternoon ran riot over Hearts of Oak with a thumping 4-0 win.



The Blues locked horns with the Phobians today in a second group game of the ongoing 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament.



Just like Hearts of Oak’s first match, the team fielded a squad made up of reserve players and players selected from the junior team.



With the quality of Hearts of Oak’s team below par, Berekum Chelsea took advantage to whip the team.



The Blues led 1-0 at halftime but returned from recess to score three additional goals to demolish the Phobians.



After today’s defeat, Hearts of Oak have failed to progress to the knockout stage of the GHALCA G6 tournament.