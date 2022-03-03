GHALCA Top 4 will soon bounce back - Cudjoe Fianoo assures

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chairman of the Ghana league clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo says that the Association will soon introduce the GHALCA Top 4 competition.



The competition was a pre-season tournament that pitted teams that finished in the Ghana Premier League top four against each other.



It was at the time very attractive and much incentivized as it had lots of sponsors on board but the tournament appears to have died.



No word has been heard about the competition since the infamous Anas expose in 2018 but Cudjoe Fianoo says the competition is in the offing and will soon be back.

Speaking on Angel TV, Fiano said the Top 4 will be back soon and reveals sponsorship talks are underway.



“It will come. Very soon we will be working on sponsorships and will be announcing sponsorships,” he said.



“We did a highly successful First Lady Cup. Thanks to our partners... we will introduce Top 4 for the females also because now they’re integral part of Ghalca.”



“Very soon we will be announcing our sponsorship packages for various competitions” he added.