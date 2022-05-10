GH¢5 million invested into Commonwealth Games preparation – Sports Minister

Soccer News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has confirmed that a total of five million Ghana cedis has been invested by the government in sporting disciplines other than football as part of preparation towards the Commonwealth Games.



According to Sports Minister, the said investment has helped Ghana to nearly reach its target of qualified athletes at the upcoming games, with 113 from a targeted 120, already booking their tickets to Birmingham.



The already qualified athletes range from hockey, weightlifting, and beach volleyball.



Ghana will be looking to improve on the one bronze medal recorded at the 2018 games in Gold Coast, Australia.



The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will run from July 28 to August 8, 2022.



The Sector minister also confirmed at the Meet the Press that the 10 youth resource centers across the country are 90% complete at the phase one stage.



The projects which started between 2018 and 2019 were to take 18 months to complete, but some constraints have led to the various delays.



According to the minister, the project is in two phases with the second phase set to commence as soon as the first phase is completed.



“The first phase of construction of the 10 youth resource centers across the country are 90% complete.



“We expect total completion of that phase in the coming months, for the second phase to begin immediately,” he said in a press briefing in Accra.



The facilities, situated across the country, are expected to seat about 10,000 spectators, and include an ICT Center, boxing gyms, a tennis and basketball court and a restaurant.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







