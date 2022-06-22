GFA will support current U-17 squad’s developmental agenda - Kurt Okraku assures

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt ES Okraku has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will ensure that current National Under 17 players continue their developmental agenda.



The Black Starlets suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals stage of the ongoing WAFU U17 tournament on Tuesday evening.



Despite their splendid performance in the competition, Tuesday’s defeat means Ghana will not qualify for the next African U-17 Championship to be staged in Algeria with the two finalists gaining qualification to the continental competition.



However, the GFA President who was in the dressing room immediately after the game lauded the players for their performance and assured them of the GFA’s support.



"We share in your pain. You gave it your all and you gave your best but we didn’t get the result we all wanted," Kurt Okraku said.



"The developmental agenda of the GFA will continue with this group of players. This is one of the processes leading to your full development.



"You didn’t get the favorable results today but your future looks bright and you will be good."



He added that "This is not the end of the road. There are a lot of talents in this group and we will give you the support to blossom."



"We appreciate what you have done. Your efforts and hard work will pay off one day."



Ghana will play against Côte D’Ivoire in a third-place playoff match on Friday before the final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso.